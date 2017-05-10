Man who lived in sanctuary at Valley church checks in with ICE

Misael Perez had an uneventful ICE appointment and won't have another one until the courts decide on his case. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man from Guatemala who spent 100 days in the sanctuary of a Valley church checked in at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office in Phoenix for the first time on Wednesday.

Misael Perez stayed at Shadow Rock United Church of Christ for 100 days in 2014 and 2015 but isn't currently living there.

His family is seeking asylum in Arizona because of gang violence back home.

"[I] just want to stay here and work," Perez said through an interpreter.

Perez won't have another ICE appointment until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit makes a decision on his case.

"He doesn't have to check in anymore because they're gonna do the ankle shackle. So they're gonna monitor him on that until there's a decision," said Marisol Angulo, an immigration attorney.

Usually, appointments with ICE are uneventful but some have said federal agents have become more aggressive with deportations under the Trump administration.

A group called The New Sanctuary Movement of Metro Phoenix said it is sending attorneys to accompany anyone facing deportation to their appointment with ICE.

