PD: Officers shot man before he could light pipe bombs

The Mesa Police Department released new information about an officer-involved shooting and said the suspect was trying to light pipe bombs when he was shot.

The suspect's identity in Tuesday's shooting has not been released and remains in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the man was holding an unidentifiable ball-like object near his stomach when officers saw him near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m.

He reportedly made suicidal statements and said he had a bomb. Police said he was trying to light a wick fuse when he was shot.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and police believe he should survive.

Police later determined the device was four separate explosive devices connected through one wick fuse. The four devices were made of metal and they appeared to be homemade pipe bombs.

The big device was eventually seized and destroyed.

Lincoln Elementary School was temporarily closed while police investigated.

