Earlier this week, cameras watched as a bear meandered through a California neighborhood.

Now, it's a bobcat making himself at home in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

This fellow was spotted strolling through yards near Tatum Road and Shea Boulevard.

He didn't seem to notice the camera tracking his path, and he soon wandered off into a desert area without incident.

