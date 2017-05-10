Fluffy Vanilla Bean Olive Oil Pancakes and Italian Grill Cheese Sandwich

Fluffy Vanilla Bean Olive Oil Pancakes
Serves 4
Fluffy and yummy… top with fresh berries of the season and with real maple syrup.
Ingredients
1 egg
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Vanilla Bean Olive Oil
¾ cup whole milk
2 tablespoons plain yogurt
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
Cooking spray
Directions
Whisk egg, maple syrup, olive oil, milk and yogurt in a large mixing bowl.
Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in mixing bowl.
Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and lightly whisk until lumps are gone.
Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, and coat with cooking spray. Pour 1/4 cupful’s of batter onto the skillet, and cook until bubbles appear on the surface. Flip with a spatula, and cook until browned on the other side. -Perry
Italian Grill Cheese Sandwich
Low and slow is the way to make a great grill cheese sandwich
Ingredients
2 slices Fontina Cheese or any cheese that melts easily like cheddar.
2 slices Italian Country bread
Queen Creek Olive Mill Delicate Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Directions
Place cheese between the 2 slices of bread. Brush a liberal amount of olive oil on one side of the sandwich and lightly salt. Place oil side down into a nonstick skillet over medium -low heat.
Brush the other side of the sandwich with olive oil and lightly salt.
Cook until golden on the bottom 3-4 minutes.
Flip and cook until the other side is golden and the cheese melts, 3 to 5 more minutes.