Fluffy Vanilla Bean Olive Oil Pancakes and Italian Grill Cheese Sandwich

Fluffy Vanilla Bean Olive Oil Pancakes

Serves 4

Fluffy and yummy… top with fresh berries of the season and with real maple syrup.

Ingredients

1 egg

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Vanilla Bean Olive Oil

¾ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

Cooking spray

Directions

Whisk egg, maple syrup, olive oil, milk and yogurt in a large mixing bowl.

Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in mixing bowl.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and lightly whisk until lumps are gone.

Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, and coat with cooking spray. Pour 1/4 cupful’s of batter onto the skillet, and cook until bubbles appear on the surface. Flip with a spatula, and cook until browned on the other side. -Perry

Italian Grill Cheese Sandwich

Low and slow is the way to make a great grill cheese sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices Fontina Cheese or any cheese that melts easily like cheddar.

2 slices Italian Country bread

Queen Creek Olive Mill Delicate Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions

Place cheese between the 2 slices of bread. Brush a liberal amount of olive oil on one side of the sandwich and lightly salt. Place oil side down into a nonstick skillet over medium -low heat.

Brush the other side of the sandwich with olive oil and lightly salt.

Cook until golden on the bottom 3-4 minutes.

Flip and cook until the other side is golden and the cheese melts, 3 to 5 more minutes.