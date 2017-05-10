PD: Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in downtown Phoenix

PD: Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in downtown PhoenixPosted: Updated:
By News Staff
Phoenix police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman downtown last month.
The 18-year-old victim was walking home in the area of Washington and Seventh streets on April 8 shortly after 9:15 p.m. when a strange man called out to her then followed her and sexually abused her between apartment buildings.
Investigators released a composite sketch Wednesday of the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with an average build, black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect was wearing a Nike hoodie and had a “strong body odor,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
