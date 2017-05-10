PD: Woman sexually abused by stranger in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for a man who inappropriately touched a woman downtown last month.

The 18-year-old victim was walking home in the area of Washington and Seventh streets on April 8 shortly after 9:15 p.m. when a strange man called out to her then followed her and sexually abused her between apartment buildings.

Investigators released a composite sketch Wednesday of the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall with an average build, black hair and brown eyes.

[DOWNLOAD: Silent Witness flyer]

The suspect was wearing a Nike hoodie and had a “strong body odor,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Editor's note: This story was initially was reported as a sexual assault case, but is, according to police, a sexual abuse case. The definition of assault and abuse are different and as such, they are separate charges.

Sexual assault, as defined by Arizona law, involves "intentionally or knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse or oral sexual contact with any person without consent of such person." It is a class 2 felony. Sexual abuse is intentionally or knowingly engaging in sexual contact with any person who is fifteen or more years of age without consent of that person ...." It is a class 5 felony unless the victim is younger than 15. In that case, it is a class 3 felony.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.