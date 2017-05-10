Crab Cake Benedict

Griddled English Muffins

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whole milk

2 tbsp sugar

.25 ounce active dry yeast

1 cup water (110 degrees)

¼ cup melted unsalted butter

6 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tbsp cornmeal

2 tbsp clarified unsalted butter

DIRECTIONS

1. In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in 110 degree water and let stand for 10 minutes

2. Warm milk in a saucepan (do not boil) and remove from heat

3. Dissolve sugar in milk and combine with yeast, melted butter and half the flour

4. Using your hands, beat until mixture is well combined

5. Add salt and remaining flour and knead

6. Place in a creased bowl, cover and let rise (until dough doubles in size)

7. Punch down dough and roll out to 1/2” thick and place on cornmeal dusted parchment paper

8. Allow dough to rise for 30 minutes

9. Heat griddle to medium-low heat and brush griddle with clarified butter

10. Gently place each muffin on griddle and cook for approx. 8 minutes then flip and repeat

11. Remove from griddle and allow to cool to room temperature

12. Serve with your favorite meal!!!

Crab Cakes

INGREDIENTS

Crab Cakes

2 lb crab meat (Blue Crab or Dungeness)

1 egg

1 cup mayo

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp parsley, minced

1 tsp old bay

1 tsp Worcestershire

2 cups bread crumbs

¼ cup clarified butter + ¼ cup

DIRECTIONS

1. Mix all ingredients except crab in a mixing bowl

2. Gently fold crab into the mixture being careful not to break up the crab meat

3. Portion into 4oz patties lightly pressing together to form into cakes

4. Sprinkle half of the bread crumbs on each side of cake and lightly pat together

5. Hold in refrigerator for service for at least one hour, max 12 hours, to chill and set

6. Preheat oven to 350

7. Heat 2-3 tbsp of clarified butter in a heavy skillet over medium high heat until hot and shimmering

8. Cook cakes 2-3 min. gently flip and continue until golden brown for an additional 2-3 minutes

9. Place skillet in oven for an additional 3 minutes to bring internal temperature to approx. 145-155

Hollandaise

INGREDIENTS

4 egg yolks

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Dijon

2 tsp Topher’s Angry Sauce

½ tsp kosher salt

1 cup melted butter

DIRECTIONS

1. In a double boiler add yolks, lemon juice, Dijon, Topher’s Angry Sauce and salt

2. Gently whisk together

3. Slowly stream in melted butter and constantly whisk sauce, encorporating air and mixing well

4. Hold warm until ready for service



