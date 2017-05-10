Spring Greens Quiche and Asparagus Gratin

Spring Greens Quiche

Marie Rizzio

Servings: 6

Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches), see below

6 center-cut bacon strips, chopped

5 cups julienned dandelion greens or Swiss chard

5 cups fresh baby spinach

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 egg white, beaten

1/2 cup shredded Jarlsberg cheese

3 eggs

1 egg yolk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3/4 cup 2% milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Dash pepper

Preheat oven to 375°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in. thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 in. beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Line unpricked pastry with a double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice.

Bake 13 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake 3 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon. Cook and stir greens, spinach and green onions in drippings until wilted and liquid is evaporated.

Brush prepared crust with egg white; layer with wilted greens, cheese and cooked bacon. In a large bowl, whisk remaining ingredients; pour over top.

Bake 35-40 minutes longer or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.

Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inces): Combine 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cut in 1/2 cup cold butter until crumbly. Gradually add 3-5 tablespoons ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour. Let pie weights cool before storing. Beans and rice may be reused for pie weights, but not for cooking.

Asparagus Gratin

Adapted from Gourmet

Servings: 6

2 pounds asparagus, trimmed and cut diagonally into 1 1/2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into bits

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots (about 2 large)

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup pine nuts

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

Butter a 2- to 2 1/2-quart shallow ceramic flameproof baking dish.

Cook asparagus in a 5- to 6-quart pot of boiling salted water , uncovered, until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Drain in a colander, then transfer to baking dish and keep warm, tightly covered with foil.

Meanwhile, heat oil and butter in a 12-inch heavy skillet over high heat until foam subsides, then cook shallots, stirring occasionally, until pale golden, about 3 minutes. Add panko and pine nuts and cook, stirring, until browned in spots, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and add pepper, 1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, tossing to combine.

Preheat broiler.

Toss warm asparagus with mascarpone, remaining 1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt until combined well.

Sprinkle bread-crumb mixture evenly over asparagus. Broil 5 to 7 inches from heat until topping is golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes.

