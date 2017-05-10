Pork Belly Tacos with Mango Arbol Salsa

Pork Belly Tacos

For the spice rub

1 cup salt

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp allspice

1 tbsp canela

2 tbsp chipotle powder

2 tbsp guajillo powder

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tsp cumin

2 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp coriander

Mix up and store in a covered container. This will keep for a couple of months at least but I like to use it up almost immediately as I feel the flavors are more vibrant. All the spices called for this recipe are ground- the fresher the better!



For a pork belly I like to get at least a 3 to 5 pound piece and rub it with the spice. Make sure you are very liberal with the spice really coating it. I like to let it sit for at least two hours then I like to put it in a pan approximately the same size as the piece of pork, if possible. To that I add one cup of Coca-Cola half a cup of milk and half a cup of orange juice. Put that in an oven at about 265° and you want to bake that for for 3 to 5 hours. I say 3 to 5 hours because you just never know. I like to make sure I can put a spoon through it. Then get it in the fridge cooling down in the pan until it's cool enough to handle. Remove it from the liquid and fat and set it aside to cool off even more. When it is completely cool you're going to cut it into chunks about the size that you would like for a taco. I think about a 2-inch chunk is good. Then I warm up the fat and the cooking broth together and I dip each individual piece into that to coat it on all sides. Then all you are going to have to do at that point is put it into a pan and run it under a preheated broiler until it's heated through and kind of brown and crispy. Make sure you don't burn it, don't put it too close to the broiler. I like to serve this as a taco on a 4 inch corn tortilla with the mango arbol salsa.

Mango Arbol Salsa

If you can find the little yellow mangoes in Mexico they're called Manila mangoes. It is a strain it comes from the Philippines they really are a superior in flavor and texture. I think they call them champagne mangoes here but man they really make a difference. They are silky and just a little more tropical than the other ones.

1 cup fine diced mango

1 cup fine diced onion

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

6 toasted Arbol chiles

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp salt

Put the Arbol chiles in a blender and pulse it to chop. Or put them in a coffee grinder and pulverize them up that way. Put them in a bowl with the remaining ingredients and stir. Let it sit for about five minutes and now it's ready to put on top of the pork belly.

Put a little bit of vegetable oil onto a 4 inch corn tortilla and warm it up in a dry skillet over high heat. Then put one piece of the pork belly on top of each tortilla and then top with a couple teaspoons of the salsa. Make sure that you've done a very fine dice it will make a difference in the final texture of everything (fine dice on the mangoes and the onions that is).