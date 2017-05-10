Arizona judge faces ethics charges for swiping test answers

A former state legislator and current Pima County Justice of the Peace is facing ethics charges for an incident she claims had been a joke.

Paula Aboud has been accused of looking at answers to a test during the Limited Jurisdiction New Judge Orientation in January.

Aboud says she had taken the test's answer key off a desk "as a prank." But Phoenix Municipal Court Judge James Sampanes, whose desk the answers had been on, says he does not think Aboud looked at the answers in a joking manner.

The Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct states Aboud's behavior, even if done "in jest," violated the state's code of judicial conduct.

Aboud's district covers an area of Tucson along Interstate 10 from about Grant Road to north of Cortaro Farms Road.

