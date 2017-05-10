Man wearing shorts gets stuck in snow as he hiked for free pizza

What would you do for a free pizza?

One man was willing to hike to the top of Mt. Elden for his free pie. Trouble is, he was wearing shorts and light short, and wound up getting stuck in the snow and in need of rescuing.

The 30-year-old Flagstaff resident undertook the adventure Tuesday in hopes of winning a free pizza in a contest sponsored by a local business.

But Mother Nature didn't cooperate, and the man found moderate to heavy snow on the mountain, with three to five inches of snow on the ground.

"The hiker was either unaware of the weather forecast or disregarded the forecast and set off ill prepared wearing shorts and light clothing," reads a statement from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was said to be hypothermic, but search and rescue crews were able to find him and bring him to shelter. Ultimately, the hiker received a ride home from friends who had also responded to assist.

The Search and Rescue Unit would like to remind hikers that spring weather in Northern Arizona can change rapidly.

"Hikers should familiarize themselves with the weather forecast prior to setting out for a hike. Hikers should also carry the “Ten Essentials” which include water, food, extra warm clothing, navigation equipment, headlamp/flashlight, first aid kit, shelter material (space blanket or large leaf bag), fire starting kit, pocket knife/multi-tool, and signaling equipment (whistle and mirror). Carrying a cell phone is also a good idea although there are still locations in Coconino County that do not have cellular service. Hikers should always leave a detailed itinerary for their hike with a trusted person in case they do not return as expected."



