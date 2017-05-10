Pork Pibil
Ingredients:
10 oz. of Achiote
2 cups grapefruit juice
2/3 cup orange juice
2 Tbsp + 2 teas dried Oregano
1-1/3 cups chopped onion
1/3 cup garlic cloves
1 tsp Cumin
2 tsp Allspice
2 Tbsp + 2 teas salt
5-6 Bay leaves
Directions:
1. Blend until smooth and pour over pork.
2. Banana leaves as needed.
Salsa
Ingredients:
1-1/3 cups diced pineapple
1-1/3 cups thin sliced then quartered red onion
2 Tbsp + 2 teas grapefruit juice
1 tsp dried Oregano
2/3 tsp salt
2 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 dried Habanero chile, chopped
2 tsp Olive Oil
Directions:
Toss
Season 10 lbs of Pork with Cure. Line baking sheet with Banana leaves. Layout pork on leaves. Pour Achiote mixture over pork. Bake at 325 for 6 hours or until tender.
Serve with pan sauce, sprinkle with salsa.