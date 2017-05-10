Pork Pibil

Ingredients:

10 oz. of Achiote

2 cups grapefruit juice

2/3 cup orange juice

2 Tbsp + 2 teas dried Oregano

1-1/3 cups chopped onion

1/3 cup garlic cloves

1 tsp Cumin

2 tsp Allspice

2 Tbsp + 2 teas salt

5-6 Bay leaves

Directions:

1. Blend until smooth and pour over pork.

2. Banana leaves as needed.

Salsa

Ingredients:

1-1/3 cups diced pineapple

1-1/3 cups thin sliced then quartered red onion

2 Tbsp + 2 teas grapefruit juice

1 tsp dried Oregano

2/3 tsp salt

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 dried Habanero chile, chopped

2 tsp Olive Oil

Directions:

Toss

Season 10 lbs of Pork with Cure. Line baking sheet with Banana leaves. Layout pork on leaves. Pour Achiote mixture over pork. Bake at 325 for 6 hours or until tender.

Serve with pan sauce, sprinkle with salsa.

