Croque Madame and Crepe Suzette

Courtesy of: Chuck Kazmer, Executive Chef, Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North

Croque Madame

For sauce:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons AP flour

2 cups milk

12 oz. Gruyère cheese, grated

6 slices of Gruyere cheese

1⁄2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper, to taste

Freshly grated nutmeg, to taste

12 (3⁄4"-thick) slices Brioche Loaf or Pullman bread, toasted

6 tbsp. Dijon mustard

12 slices baked ham, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. canola oil

6 eggs

For Sauce:

Heat butter in a 2-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat. Add flour and cook, whisking, until smooth, about 1 minute. Whisk in milk, and bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer until slightly reduced and thickened, 6–8 minutes. Add ½ cup grated Gruyère and the Parmesan, and whisk until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

For Sandwiches:

Heat broiler to high. Place 6 slices bread on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and spread 1 tbsp. mustard over each. Top with 2 slices ham and remaining Gruyère. Broil until cheese begins to melt, 1–2 minutes. Top with remaining bread slices, then pour a generous amount of béchamel on top of each sandwich. Broil until cheese sauce is bubbling and evenly browned, about 3–4 minutes.

For eggs:

Meanwhile, heat butter in a 12″ nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add eggs, season with salt and pepper, and cook until whites are cooked but yolks are still runny, about 3 minutes. Place an egg on top of each sandwich, and serve hot.



Crepe Suzette

For Crepes

6 tbsp. flour

6 eggs

6 tbsp. milk

3 tbsp. heavy cream

Unsalted butter, as needed

For Sauce

3 oranges

16 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

10 tbsp. sugar

7 tbsp. Cointreau

1 tbsp. kirsch

1 tsp. orange flower water

5 tbsp. cognac

For the crêpe batter:

Whisk together flour and eggs in a medium bowl. Add milk and cream, and whisk until smooth. Pour through a fine strainer into a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight.

For the sauce:

Zest 2 of the oranges and set aside. Juice all the oranges and set juice aside. In a medium bowl, beat butter and 1⁄2 cup sugar on high speed of a mixer until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add zest to butter and beat for 1 minute. Gradually drizzle in juice, 2 tbsp. of the Cointreau, kirsch, and orange flower water, beating constantly until very light and fluffy, about 2 minutes more.

For the crêpes:

Heat a seasoned crêpe pan or small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Grease pan with a little butter, then pour in 1⁄4 cup batter. Working quickly, swirl batter to just coat pan, and cook until edges brown, about 1 minute. Turn with a spatula and brown other side for about 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate and repeat with remaining batter, greasing pan only as needed.

To serve:

Melt orange butter sauce in a 12″ skillet over medium heat until bubbling. Dip both sides of one crêpe in sauce, then, with best side facing down, fold in half, then in half again. Repeat process with remaining crêpes, arranging and overlapping them around the perimeter of the pan. Sprinkle with remaining sugar. Remove pan from heat, pour remaining Cointreau and the cognac over crêpes, and carefully ignite with a match. Spoon sauce over crêpes until flame dies out, and then serve immediately.

