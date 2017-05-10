Guns on school grounds: Who's actually keeping track in Arizona?Posted: Updated:
Guns on school grounds: Who's actually keeping track in Arizona?
Since the start of the 2012-2013 academic year, schools in Maricopa County have dealt with a firearm on campus at least 47 times. But what many school districts don't know is that state education officials stopped trusting their firearm data years ago.More >
Guns on school grounds: who's actually keeping track in Arizona?
A Power of 2 investigation found that guns continue to turn up at Maricopa County schools, and as we found out the state stopped tracking them.More >
