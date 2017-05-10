CBS 5 revolutionizes on air viewer experience in Phoenix

PHOENIX – KPHO (CBS 5) is revolutionizing the local TV news experience in Phoenix, launching a new set that includes two video walls, a touchscreen monitor, LED curtains, LED ticker displays as well as advanced lighting that can change the look of the set within seconds.

The set, a year from planning to construction, was designed by Z Space Creative and built locally by Southwest Scenic Group based out of Tempe.

“The set offers technology to better tell stories important to the people of Arizona,” said Dan Wilson, CBS 5 News Director. “This new set, along with our redesigned website and a renewed focus on investigations that matter to our viewers speaks to our commitment at CBS 5 to be your trusted source for news.”

Along with the new set, the station launched a new contemporary graphics package designed by Hothaus Creative. The new graphic look introduces a golden orange color palette along with more vibrant blues giving the newscasts an overall brighter feel.

“Focusing on the viewer is always our first priority...that includes the over-the-air experience,” said Ed Munson, Vice President and General Manager of CBS 5. “Through the entire design process the viewer was always at the forefront of our decision-making, from the technology chosen down to the tiniest lighting detail.”

The set and graphics complete a multi-layer makeover designed to enhance and showcase the quality journalism that is produced daily by CBS 5.

Pictures of the new set can be found here.

[YouTube: Time-lapse video of CBS 5 new set construction (part 1)]

[YouTube: Time-lapse video of CBS 5 new set construction (part 2)]

About Meredith

KPHO CBS 5 is owned by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company serving American Women. Meredith Local Media Group owns or operates 17 broadcast stations in geographically diverse U.S. markets, reaching nearly 12 percent of U.S. households.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.