How your guard dog reacts to a break-in
Do dogs protect the home from a break-in? A dog trainer shows how a trained dog and an average dog react to a home invasion. (May 9, 2017)
What to do in an active shooter situation
It's a sad fact of life, but active shootings and school shootings seem to be all too common in the U.S. and abroad. Would you or your child be prepared? Would you know what to do? And, what does it take to get out alive? We get real answers to keep you safe.
Will man's best friend really protect your home?
Many of us wonder what our dogs do all day while we're not at home. We know they sleep a lot! But will they protect your home from a break-in? We decided to find out whether a four-legged friend is really a deterrent to crime.
Valley teen tried to report pedophile on Xbox
We always warn our kids about stranger danger when we're out and about. But what about the virtual world? Do you really know who's playing with your children?
Guns in schools
A Power of 2 investigation found that guns continue to turn up at Maricopa County schools, and as we found out the state stopped tracking them.
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.
