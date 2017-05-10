Phoenix homeowner waiting 3 months for new roof

Nevarez says she's glad her roof is finally finished and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When Frances Nevarez and her husband walk onto their back patio, they say they're greeted with an unsightly and unfinished roof.

"OK, this is my backyard and there you can see my roof,” Nevarez said as she pointed up toward her patio roof. "I mean, it's terrible. I keep my head down. I don't want to look up."

The roof, the couple says, has been like this since early February when they hired a company called D & L Commercial Roofing Southwest. Nevarez says she went with D & L Commercial Roofing because they're licensed, they seemed professional and she liked their $1,600 bid for a new patio roof.

So, she hired them and gave them a 50 percent deposit which equates to $800.

“They came and they said it would be a two-day job and I said great,” Nevarez said. “They'll come and it will be done in two days. Unfortunately, it hasn't been two days."

Well, two days has stretched into three long months and Nevarez says she can't get the company to finish what they started.

Nevarez says when she calls, all she gets is a lot of excuses.

“He fell off the roof. One is his truck broke down. Uh, he got into a car accident. It's too windy," Nevarez recalls the company saying.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we contacted D & L Commercial Roofing Southwest. They tell us a string of unfortunate incidents has kept them from finishing the Nevarezes' roofing job. However, they did promise 3 On Your Side to make Nevarez a priority and get her job done.

And that’s exactly what they did. Within days of speaking with 3 On Your Side, the company returned and finished the roof.

Not only did they complete it, but they also waived the remaining $800 balance that Nevarez owed. D & L Commercial Roofing, Nevarez says, waived the amount as a way of apologizing for the long delay.

Nevarez says she's glad her roof is finally finished and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"As soon as I called you I didn't think you were going to respond because you guys have so much work and I am just so grateful for it," Nevarez said.

The roofing company is licensed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors and has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. 3 On Your Side appreciates their decision to waive the $800 balance too.

