DOC says Arizona prison inmate dies, appears to be a suicide

Authorities say an inmate at the state prison in Florence has died and it appears to be a suicide.

State Department of Corrections officials say 60-year-old Pedro Gonzalez died Monday "from an apparent act of self-harm," but they didn't elaborate.

Prison staff reported that they saw Gonzalez unresponsive in his assigned housing location and tried life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

DOC officials say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.

Gonzalez was sentenced out of Maricopa County earlier this year and was serving a 12-year sentence for second-degree murder.

He had been incarcerated at the Eyman complex at the Florence prison.

