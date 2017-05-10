Jaime's Local Love: Danzeisen Dairy

Danzeisen Dairy is a local, family-owned and operated dairy just 10 miles from downtown Phoenix.

Kevin Danzeisen is the general manager and third generation family member in the dairy business. He is following in the footsteps of his grandparents--who started the business, and his parents who ran it for many years.

In 2014, Kevin decided to do something new.

He opened a bottling production plant/creamery store and began selling its milk in glass, recyclable bottles to sell in grocery stores.

Danzeisen Dairy scoured the country for original bottling machinery and equipment which they restored and now use to ensure their milk is bottled "the old fashioned way."

The equipment they use to bottle the milk is from the 30s, 40s and 50s but is controlled by modern-day technology. Because of this process, when making 2%, 1 percent or skim, the only thing removed from the milk is the fat, not the other essential nutrients and proteins. That results in milk tasting like milk should taste.

The glass bottles also guarantee you are tasting nothing but the milk. Danzeisen Dairy milks 2,400 cows, three times a day, 'round the clock, because dairy cows love routine!

Danzeisen Dairy blends its own special flavors of milk in addition to traditional whole, 2 percent, 1 percent and skim. It also offers flavors like Strawberry, Root Beer, Arizona Orange, Chocolate, and Cold Brew Coffee Milk. Danzeisen Dairy can now be found in most grocery stores throughout the state including Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott.

My mom tells me she just loves the heavy cream and you have to try the flavored milk! In fact, the Cardinals liked the chocolate milk so much they wanted to partner with Danzeisen. The Arizona Diamondbacks would soon follow suit. The athletes say the chocolate milk is great for muscle recovery.

I so enjoyed my tour on the farm and in the creamery at this long-running family business.

Jaime

