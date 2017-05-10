Wednesday, May 10

The Wildlife World Zoo: African Crested Porcupine

It's the second largest rodent in the world. Meet the African crested porcupine.

African Crested Porcupine Facts :

Largest rodent in Africa, 2nd largest in the world

A common misconception is they can shoot their quills. They do have to make contact before they can release them.

Their quills are covered in bacteria because they are a ground dwelling rodent.

Their quills are 1 inch - 13 inches long

Their teeth continually grow so they have to chew on hard things like bark, roots and bones to keep their teeth from growing too long.

They have a strong sense of smell and hearing

They are nocturnal and spend most of their time under ground during the day

When they feel threatened they will grunt, stomp and back into a predator.

Baby porcupines are called porcupettes

There are typically 1-4 porcupettes born at a time

Adults are 20lbs-60lbs and live for 20 years.

The American Association of Zoo Keepers (AAZK) are putting on to raise funds for local and global conservation efforts. It will be on Saturday May 20th, Adults are $18 and kids are $8. It is running from 4-9pm. Zoo will be open 4-7 and aquarium 4-9. Select rides will be open and they are $1 a ride. We will also be hosting a silent auction with animal photos, animal artwork, hotel stay, sports items from the local teams, family zoo membership, Disneyland tickets, and much more. Ice cream is provided by Fry’s.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Danzeisen Dairy

Danzeisen Dairy is a local, family-owned and operated dairy just 10 miles from downtown Phoenix. Two years ago, Danzeisen Dairy opened a bottling production plant/creamery store and began selling its milk in glass, recyclable bottles. Danzeisen Dairy scoured the country for original bottling machinery and equipment which they restored and now use to ensure their milk is bottled "the old-fashioned way." The equipment they use to bottle the milk is from the 30s, 40s and 50s but is controlled by modern-day technology. Because of this process, when making 2%, 1% or skim, the only thing removed from the milk is the fat, not the other essential nutrients and proteins which results in milk tasting like milk should taste “the old-fashioned way." The glass bottles also guarantee you are tasting nothing but the milk. Because Danzeisen Dairy is LOCAL, you are getting the freshest milk possible-direct from the creamery to your store shelves. Danzeisen Dairy milks 2,400 cows 3x/day, round the clock because dairy cows love routine! Danzeisen Dairy blends their own special flavors of milk in addition to traditional whole, 2%, 1% and Skim.

Danzeisen Dairy can now be found in most grocery stores throughout the state including Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott.

For more information, visit: http://www.danzeisendairy.com/ and Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/azlocalmilk/

Danzeisen Dairy Farm

6024 W. Southern Ave Laveen, AZ 85339

(623) 478-9494

Store hours are 8am- 6pm Mon-Fri &

9am- 4pm on Saturday, closed on Sundays

2017 Sun Devil Caravan starts trek around Arizona

Sun Devil Athletics is hitting the road and visiting seven stops in Arizona and Southern California to give fans a chance to connect one-on-one with ASU coaches, athletes and administrators.



Sun Devil Caravan 4th-straight year Sun Devil Athletics is traveling around the state of Arizona and to California to meet directly and to connect one-on-one with Sun Devil fans. This year the Caravan is heading to:

Mesa (May 10)

Scottsdale (May 12)

Anthem (May 16)

Queen Creek (May 17)

Phoenix (May 19)

Anaheim, CA (May 23)

Yuma (May 24)

Caravan program includes a stop at a local elementary school to teach S.P.A.R.K.Y.'s Tour, a pep-rally type assembly for school children, a service project in the local community, and then a meet and greet opportunity where our alumni and die hard Sun Devil fans can talk one-on-one with our head coaches, meet our high-achieving student-athletes, and even high five Sparky.

For more details and to register to attend the local meet and greets visit: http://www.thesundevils.com/caravan.

It's Miracle Mile Deli Day!

After nearly 68 years in business, Wednesday, May 10th, 2017, will be known as "Miracle Mile Deli Day," as so proclaimed by the city of Phoenix. To celebrate the day, 20-percent of the proceeds from today's sales will go to Feeding Matters, a local non-profit dedicated to raising awareness of pediatric feeding struggles.

Also on that day, noon to 8 p.m. every hour, there will be a $100 gift card to Miracle Mile Deli given away to someone. People can stop in all day to register to win.

For more information, visit: http://miraclemiledeli.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/miraclemiledeli

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 N. 16th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-776-0992

Vintage store opens in Scottsdale

Vintage Joe's Americana brings the past to the present. Just opened in Scottsdale, you can find vintage toys, books, games, and decor. We get the first look inside to find out what are the hottest items and maybe find some unique gifts for Mom!

For more information, visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joesvintage/

Joe's Vintage Americana

5245 E. Bell Rd. #107

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 213-0275

Recommit to life's important values

May is Recommitment Month and inspirational speaker Caryn Chow tells us why it's important to recommit to your dreams, values, family and self.

Examples of areas you can recommit to:

Dreams

Values

Lifestyle

Family

Relationships

Self

Common Denominator why we stray from commitment

The 5S Success Formula

Self-awareness

Setting healthy boundaries

Selective friendships

Staying present

Strive for balance

For more information, visit: www.carynchow.com

Caryn Chow

718-775-7779

Demin cool enough for the summer

Denim is a year-round staple, but summertime in Arizona means it can get too hot to wear jeans. The Scottsdale Quarter has some cooler options for us.

Denim is a year-round staple, but summertime in Arizona means it can get too hot to wear jeans

Luckily, this year, almost any garment you can think of is out there in denim

Denim skirts are all the rage, but if you're a fashion daredevil, mix it up with a denim jumper, wrap dress or cold-shoulder top all available in denim at places like Forever 21 and GAP.

There are a ton of options for colored denim too; think pink, green, gray and black

For more information, visit: http://scottsdalequarter.com/stores and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScottsdaleQuarter

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 270-8123