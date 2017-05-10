Phoenix police investigating after woman shot in car

A woman is in surgery after being shot in the back inside of a car late Tuesday night. Phoenix police are still investigating the incident but they say the shooting may have been an accident.

It happened around midnight near 54th Lane and Flower. Police say there were three other people in the car with the 21-year-old woman and none of the other passengers were hurt.

It is unknown if her injuries are life-threatening.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.