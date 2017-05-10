Carjacking in Phoenix ends in arrests

Two suspects are in custody after a carjacking and pursuit Wednesday morning. Phoenix police say it all started at a Shell gas station near 27th Avenue and Indian School where the suspects stole the vehicle at gunpoint.

The victims told police one of their cell phones was still in the vehicle.

Police tracked the phone and the vehicle was located a short time later which caused a pursuit to ensue.

The pursuit ended near 3rd Street and Elwood when the suspects drove the stolen white Mercedes into a fence at a house in the neighborhood. The suspects then fled on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and tracked the suspects using K9. They were both arrested.

Phoenix police say there were no injuries to officers or victims.

Carjacking at a PHX gas station leads to a short pursuit and two suspects into custody #azfamily pic.twitter.com/rYCHRvsTt9 — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) May 10, 2017

