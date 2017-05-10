Upton, McCann hit HRs; Tigers beat D-backs 7-3

Justin Upton and James McCann homered, Mikie Mahtook singled in two runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Tuesday night to open a two-game series.

Justin Verlander (3-2) went six innings plus two batters to get his second straight win. He gave up three runs, seven hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Robbie Ray (2-3) lost his third straight start. The left-hander allowed five runs, five hits and five walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

Although it wasn't a save situation, new closer Justin Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for the Tigers. Manager Brad Ausmus announced before the game that Wilson would take over closing duties from Francisco Rodriguez after a pair of blown saves over the weekend in Oakland.

Verlander was consistently at 96 mph with his fastball and hit 99 on a 3-2 pitch that struck out Jeff Mathis to end the sixth.

He walked Chris Herrmann and gave up a single to A.J. Pollock to start the seventh before being lifted. Arizona loaded the bases with two outs, but Shane Greene struck out Yasmany Tomas to end the threat.

Miguel Cabrera's RBI double off the center field wall tied it at 3 during the fifth inning, then Tigers loaded the bases with one out. Ray fanned ex-Diamondback Upton before Mahtook's single up the middle brought home two and made it 5-3.

Upton homered to straightaway center off Tom Wilhelmsen to make it 6-3 in the eighth, making a "shhh" sign with his finger and lips to the crowd as he went back into the dugout.

Arizona broke through with three off Verlander in the third, two of them with two outs. Paul Goldschmidt singled in a run and scored from second on Tomas' base hit, sliding home just ahead of Upton's throw from right field to tie it at 2.

Brandon Drury's ground-rule double brought home Tomas to put the Diamondbacks up 3-2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 2B Ian Kinsler was out the lineup for the fourth straight game with left hamstring tightness. He hasn't played since May 3.

Diamondbacks: Arizona reliever T.J. McFarland was hit in the leg with a line drive off the bat of McCann in the sixth and had to leave the game.

UP NEXT

Detroit sends RH Matthew Boyd (2-2, 3.78 ERA) to the mound in the series finale Wednesday night. Zack Godley (0-0, 3.60) will be called up from Triple-A Reno again for a spot start. He gave up two runs in five innings in a start against the Padres on April 26.

