AZ lawmakers might soon legalize growing hemp

The Arizona Senate will vote on SB 1337 on Wednesday. The bill would allow farmers with special licenses to cultivate hemp.

Over the last decade, the hemp industry has really taken off, raking in $600 million a year.

Some of the sponsors of the bill include Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R- Lake Havasu), who says hemp crops could bring revenue and jobs to the state.

"This is another crop we can rotate in and help replenish the soil, and [it] uses nine times less water than cotton," Borrelli said.

The bill was approved by the House and now heads back to the Senate for a final vote.

