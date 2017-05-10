Accused Serial Street Shooter described as loner who kept low profile

A composite sketch of the alleged Phoenix shooter and vehicle he was seen driving. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Aaron Saucedo, 23, who is accused of the Phoenix Serial Street Shootings, told a judge he is innocent. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On Tuesday, the man police say is behind the Phoenix Serial Street Shootings told a judge he was innocent.

Before his arrest, not much was known about Aaron Saucedo.

The 23-year-old man has been described by police as a loner.

Saucedo dropped out of high school his sophomore year and then went on to work in various temp jobs, including as a driver of a Valley Metro bus.

According to Phoenix Municipal Court records, Saucedo was snapped running a red light on Sept. 11, 2015 at a West Valley intersection.

The red light photo citation shows him looking unfazed behind the wheel of the bus. It's a chilling image given the time-line police have laid out of the crime spree.

Investigators said Monday that the first shooting was Aug. 12, 2015 and the first murder was a few days later on Aug. 16, 2015, which means by the time he ran that red light, police believe he had already killed his first victim.

"Right now, the suspect would be the only one who knows the motive for sure and the evidence hasn't pointed us to a motive, but we're continuing to investigate," said Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department.

Despite his age, Saucedo does not have much of a public digital footprint.

He lived with his mom in Phoenix near 7th Street and Highland Avenue. Our crew stopped by Tuesday to find the family had moved out of the home they lived in for years overnight.

Neighbors said Saucedo mostly kept to himself. The only time they would really see him was when he would drive to and from the house in a black BMW, but they say he stopped driving the BMW last summer, not long after police released their first composite sketch of the serial shooter.

"He has told us that he did after that change his appearance and stop driving his BMW," Howard says.

It's not clear how long he drove a bus, but again, according to the traffic citation, it appears his route may have been in the West Valley. The red light he ran was at 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road, right in the Maryvale community where most of the killings happened.

Saucedo's next court date is set for May 15. He is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.