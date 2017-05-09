Gallego crosses district lines to host town hall

The "Adopt a District" movement, started after Republican lawmakers began shying away from town hall forums, made its way to Arizona this week.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat who represents part of Phoenix, spent Tuesday night in Tucson.

Rep. Martha McSally, a Republican, represents the swing district in southern Arizona. She voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act last week.

"Yet, she doesn't have the decency to come talk to her constituents about why she supported the bill," said Tim Gabrielsen of Tucson.

"It's not right that people in congress won't hold town halls and face their constituents," said Lisa Peak.

Gallego spoke to the crowd of 800 people at a high school auditorium in Tucson.

"Her constituents have a right to know what she voted on. If she's not talking to them, it's my job as a fellow Arizonan to give them that information," said Gallego.

"Well, he's not my congressman, but I'm glad he's here," said Joan Tober.

"Our primary health insurance is now the Go Fund Me website, and I'm angry about it," she added.

Republicans called the cross-district town hall a political stunt.

"I think Congressman Gallego should spend time representing his own district," said Torunn Sinclair of the Arizona Republican Party.

“It is a shame that Representative Gallego is choosing to hold political rallies outside of his district, instead of spending his time serving the constituents in his own congressional district in Phoenix," said Kelly Schibi of McSally's office.

"They should have McSally here. She's welcome to come defend and explain her vote," said Gallego.

