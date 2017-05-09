Peoria PD: No crime when student touched at Pioneer Park

Cheyenne Elementary School parents were alerted about an incident involving a student on Monday. The letter from Principal Phil Stanfield said that a student was touched inappropriately by a strange man at Pioneer Park in Peoria Monday morning.

Peoria police now say they have gathered more information and have determined no crime was committed.

According to police, at around 8 a.m. on Monday morning a 13-year-old girl missed the bus and hopped a fence to hang out at the park.

An 83-year-old man who was exercising started talking to the girl and allegedly patted her on the leg and then said he had to get back to his exercises.

Police say the girl then approached him and asked him for money for food, then she says the man patted her on the leg a second time.

The girl then told a high school boy what had happened and the boy told his dad. The boy's father said to call the police and file a report. When Peoria police contacted the girl she said she never wanted to reach out to police at all.

Police also located and spoke to the man, who confirmed he had been involved in a contact with a girl who asked him for money Monday morning.

Peoria PD says the man has lived in the area for fifteen years and is well known in the area, where he frequently walks and exercises.

