Cheyenne Elementary School student touched by strange man in Peoria park

Cheyenne Elementary School parents were alerted about a disturbing incident involving a student on Monday.

The letter from Principal Phil Stanfield said that a student was touched inappropriately by a strange man at a nearby park Monday morning. It also said that authorities will increase patrol in the area of 87th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Peoria police said that the incident was reported around 8 a.m. Monday at Pioneer Park and that the girl approached another girl for help after a strange man touched her on the knee.

Authorities are searching for a person described as an older Caucasian man with a short beard, sunglasses, a white shirt and beige shorts. He is being called a person of interest at this time, and there is no information to suggest that there are any other victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-733-8311.

