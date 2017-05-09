Cheyenne Elementary School letter: Student touched by strange man in park

Cheyenne Elementary School parents were alerted about a disturbing incident involving a student on Monday.

The letter from Principal Phil Stanfield said that a student was touched inappropriately by a strange man at a nearby park Monday morning. It also said that authorities will increase patrol in the area of 87th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police have not released any information pertaining to this incident, and it is unclear whether there may be other victims.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-733-8311.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.