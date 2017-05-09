Sheriff's: Two men arrested for hiding $25K worth of heroin in 'cavities'

Two men were arrested Monday for allegedly transporting more than 300 grams of heroin in Yuma, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies stopped a Chevrolet sedan the two men were traveling in for an alleged traffic violation near the 8000 block of E. 32nd Street. During the stop, a K-9 unit was sent to the scene and alerted authorities to the vehicle, which led to a search, according to a news release from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

During an investigation, authorities discovered the two men were hiding narcotics in their "body cavities." Authorities found about 318 grams of heroin, with a street value of about $25,440 inside 10 separate packages, according to the news release.

The two men in the vehicle were identified as Bonifacio Alarcon Arana, 65, and Ramiro Mendoza Cortez, 38. Both men are from Mexicali, Mexico.

Arana and Cortez were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.