Maricopa County constable: 'I did not abandon by job'

Constable Jimmie Munoz reportedly said he was suffering from a series of illnesses. According to ethics board, photos of Munoz at Colorado brewery were posted online during time he was ill.

Constable Jimmie Munoz said he did not abandon his job. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Constable Jimmie Munoz wants to give his side of the story, following an investigation by the Arizona Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board.

Munoz has not shown up to work in five months.

According to a letter the ethics board recently sent to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Munoz has a long history of complaints.

One of the complaints alleges that Munoz has failed to carry out any of his duties since December.

Munoz told the ethics board that he had a series of illnesses, yet the letter from the ethics board indicated there were pictures posted on Facebook showing Munoz vacationing at a Colorado brewery during the time he claimed he was incapacitated by illness.

On Tuesday, Munoz released this statement:

"I have been very ill since December of 2016; I have a serious heart condition.

Since then, I have been in correspondence with my fellow constables regarding my health issues during my time off.

In addition to that, a doctor's note has been in their possession stating that I am unable to work until further notice from the doctor.

I have had several treatments and continue to have cardio therapy. I have served my community for 15 years and I did not abandon my job and duties as Constable."

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is now reviewing its legal options to determine what to do next.

According to the Constable Ethics and Standard Board, state law requires that Munoz be replaced.

Under A.R.S. 38-291(7) an "office shall be deemed vacant... before the expiration of a term of office" when "the person holding the office ceases to discharge the duties of office for the period of three consecutive months."

The ethics board does not believe the statute recognizes illness as an exception.

