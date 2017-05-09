Parents, students remember murdered teacher, allegedly killed by husband

A charter school in Goodyear is mourning the loss of one of its teachers. Their Latin teacher and Dean of Students, Mrs. Jennifer Eckert passed away Sunday.

Police arrested her husband, Kenneth Eckert, after his wife was found dead in their home with a gunshot wound.

The Tuesday school day started out with an assembly, and a moment of silence to remember her. There are nearly 600 students enrolled at Trivium, it seems all of them knew Mrs. Eckert.

“She was a really sweet person, she was always animated,” said seventh grader Kimora Cunningham.

Eckert and her husband had just moved into a brand new development a few months ago. Neighbors say they were just getting to know one another.

But she was no stranger at Trivium Prep, where we’re told she was a star teacher, adored by students and respected by parents.

“The kids did love her,” said parent Keke Jones. “She kept the kids in line, they have dress codes and she made sure that they followed them.”

The grief from this loss, students will take home with them. Some parents already prepared to talk to their kids about what happened.

“I told my kids to pray for her, pray for her pray for her family,” said parent Jennifer Doxie.

“You never know what a person is going through at home so you have to just be kind to everybody all of the time,” said Jones.

The school’s headmaster, Heidi Vasiloff, said in a statement:

“Mrs. Eckert was beloved by all of us, staff, students and our families. She shared her passion for teaching and joy for life every day and with everyone in the Trivium Community. She abundantly loved her students and she had a tremendous impact upon everyone she encountered. Today we are heart-broken by the loss of such a dear teacher and friend. She will be greatly missed and always remembered.”

We’re told there may be a memorial to come later in the week, but the details are still being finalized.

