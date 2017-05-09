Body of a Scottsdale man is recovered from below Page cliff

Coconino County authorities were investigating the death of a 34-year-old Scottsdale man at a tourist attraction south of Page. (Source: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office)

Coconino County authorities say they're investigating the death of a Scottsdale man at a tourist attraction south of Page.

Rangers from the National Park Service at Glen Canyon found a phone and water bottle at the cliff's edge of Horseshoe Bend around 9 a.m. Sunday and notified the county sheriff's office.

Authorities say a body was located about 800 feet down the cliff wall and was flown out by helicopter. It has been turned over to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff's deputies say the phone belonged to a 34-year-old man whose vehicle was found in the Horseshoe Bend parking lot.

Page police say the man's girlfriend told them he called her Saturday night and indicated he may have been trying to harm himself.

The man's name hasn't been released.

