Wednesday night's full moon called 'Flower Moon'

Check out the full moon on Wednesday. This moon is called the Flower Moon.

We have heard the saying, "April showers bring May flowers."

Well, that is where the Flower Moon gets it's name. Being so close to Mothers Day, it is a good reminder to get mom a gift. Maybe some nice flowers!

For a lot of folks across the country, it was a grey and gloomy winter. This time of year is when everyone can return outside and hear the birds chirping, and the sun returns with warmer temperatures.

In the southern hemisphere, where it's colder and winter is approaching, this full moon is called the Frost Moon or Hunter's Moon.

Don't forget to make plans this summer on August 21 for the total eclipse of the sun. It will be visible throughout parts of the U.S. from the Pacific Northwest to South Carolina.

We will have more information on our weather blog as it gets closer.

