Woman and child killed in Mesa fire now identified as mother and son

A woman and child killed in a Mesa apartment fire last week have been identified as mother and son. Police also say that fire is not being investigated as a criminal case.

On May 2, Jazmine Bridges and her four-year-old son Keyron Goins were killed in a fire.

The fire broke out around at their apartment complex near Broadway Road and Country Club Drive.

Somebody called 911 about smoke coming from one of the units.

Mesa police say Bridges and her son appear to have been sleeping in the bedroom when the flames broke out.

Police said the two bodies were badly burned and have been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies and positive identifications.

It's unclear what the cause of death is.

An investigation is underway.

Bridges was an employee of the Department of Economic Security.

DES released the following statement on Bridges' death:

"On behalf of the Arizona Department of Economic Security, we send our sincere condolences to the family of Jazmin Bridges. We are truly saddened by her loss. Her kindness, beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be missed tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time."

