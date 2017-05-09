Final border fence panel installed at Naco Port of Entry

Finished! On Tuesday, Granite Construction crews installed the final border fence panel in Naco.

This completes the replacement of an estimated 7.5 miles of outdated primary pedestrian fencing along the U.S-Mexico border near Arizona’s Naco Port of Entry.

Plans for the replacement fencing began four years ago, and funding was approved last year as part of the 2016 fiscal budget.

The overall project, which includes replacement fencing, road improvements, and improvements to low water crossings, is expected to be completed next month.

The replacement fence creates greater impedance to illegal crossings and improves situational awareness of illicit activities along the immediate border.

Of the 262 linear miles of border patrolled by Tucson Sector agents, approximately 210 miles have some type of pedestrian or vehicle barrier.

