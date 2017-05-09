Woman hit by car near 19th Avenue and Bell Road

A woman walking in north Phoenix suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car.

The accident happened Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

The woman was apparently thrown into the air when the two cars collided. Police say the victim was found approximately 30 feet from the crash site.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the cars also knocked over a power pole in the area.

Police have not said what caused the crash, or if anyone would be arrested.

They're also asking that people avoid the area while they investigate.

Phoenix Police are investigating a serious injury crash near 19th Ave. and Bell Road. Power lines may also be down. Please avoid the area. — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.