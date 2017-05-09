Man killed outside abandoned house in Phoenix; police search for answers

Phoenix police are hoping the public can provide some clues about the April homicide of a Valley man.

On Sunday, April 23, between midnight and 9:42 a.m., Larry "Butch" Hollinger was killed by an unknown suspect or suspects.

Hollinger was found outside an abandoned house at 3010 W. Northern Ave.

Homeless subjects who were inside the house during the night denied hearing any altercations or noises.

None of the subjects could provide relevant information about who may have harmed Larry, or why. Investigators are seeking any information in regard to this incident.

If you have any information regarding this case you're asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers.

