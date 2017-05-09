Gilbert couple's baby gender-reveal video 'explodes' on the Internet

Parents-to-be are getting more and more creative with revealing their babies' gender.

These days, there are extravagant gender-reveal parties, cakes with blue or pink filling, and boxes of pink and/or blue helium balloons that open up to show whether a couple is expecting a boy or girl. (Or both!)

Now, one Gilbert couple has decided to take aim at revealing their baby's gender in the true spirit of the Arizona desert.

Chris Washington shot the minute-long video for Richard and Jeanette, expectant parents from Gilbert. The video was posted on Instagram and, well, it "exploded" in popularity.

This is what Washington told us about targeting their creative concept for the video:

"Richard loves shooting and wanted to make a gender reveal video and incorporate his love for shooting and show their excitement to friends and family with an exciting video."

Bullseye!

With Washington's help, the happy couple created a very imaginative way to share their "baby blues" yep; it's a boy!) with their friends and family - Arizona style.

