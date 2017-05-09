PD: Man secretly uses phone to record teenage girls

A man in Scottsdale is accused of using a smart phone to secretly record young girls in a bathroom, according to court documents.

A teenage girl was showering in her home on April 11 when she found the phone hidden in a sock on the floor, Scottsdale Police said in their report. After further examination, she found the phone was actively photographing her and she found more photographs of her and her younger sister using the shower and toilet.

According to court records, 37-year-old Eleuterio Cazarez-Cruz, yelled at the teen to give the phone back and when she refused, Cazarez-Cruz fled the scene.

On May 1, Cazarez-Cruz contacted the victims’ mother because he wanted to see his son. The mother set up a meeting, contacted Scottsdale Police who went to the meeting place and arrested Cazarez-Cruz.

Cazarez-Cruz has been charged with felony voyeurism and his next court date is on May 9.

