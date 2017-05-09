Southern Arizona mine a step closer to construction

Authorities say the Coronado National Forest supervisor will soon make a decision on whether or not to build the Rosemont Mine.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that it expects the supervisor to sign the $1.9 billion proposed project in mountains southeast of Tucson.

The decision would be one of two key parts to getting the well construction under way. The other part is having a federal Clean Water permit application approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Some environmental and community groups have opposed the mine because just one of the two parts has begun. Opponents say the forest service should have waited for a decision on the permit.

Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. is slotted to build the mine.

