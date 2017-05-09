3 On Your Side

New parents stuck with $1,127 medical bill

Donald Degray said he was surprised to receive a $1,127 bill after the birth of his daughter Neda. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Donald Degray said he was surprised to receive a $1,127 bill after the birth of his daughter Neda. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Donald Degray can't wait for his wife and infant daughter Neda to return from an out-of-state visit with relatives.

“This is them now back home visiting family," Degray said as he showed 3 On Your Side pictures of his wife and 8-month-old daughter.

And, although he enjoys looking at photos of the day his wife gave birth, he wasn't quite expecting their hospital bill to be so big.

"It's not fair because we have no control over it," he said.

Here's the problem: Degray’s wife specifically gave birth at Banner University Medical Center because it's considered in-network with their insurance carrier, United Healthcare. The birth was a scheduled delivery. And her doctor, who delivered their daughter, is also considered in-network.

Degray says after paying his hospital co-pay and other medical expenses, he and his wife left the hospital with their daughter thinking United Healthcare would pay any balance.

"Yep, we thought when we left there we thought we were good to go," he said.

Well, United Healthcare paid. But eight months later, Degray says his family received a $1,127 medical bill from three doctors who are considered out-of-network.

"It's just kind of confusing. Why is it when your doctor is in-network and your hospital is in-network, then how do these doctors we've never even ever heard of pop up on our bill," he wondered.

Turns out, one out-of-network doctor assisted with the delivery of baby Neda. Another out-of-network doctor checked Neda's hearing. And, yet another doctor simply showed up the next morning and signed paperwork discharging Degray’s wife and daughter.

United Healthcare paid the doctors an in-network amount of $244 and left the remaining $1,127 out-of-network balance for Degray and his wife to pay. Degray can't believe it and says he’s not in the financial position to come up with $1,127.

"You can never plan well enough because it's out of your control."

3 On Your Side got involved and explained to United Healthcare that Degray and his wife did everything they could to make sure all hospital-related bills were paid "in-network." 

After looking into the matter, United Healthcare wrote me this email saying, "We researched this matter and the bill has been resolved. Our team has notified Mr. and Mrs. Degray that they are no longer responsible for this charge."

Degray says he's relieved United Healthcare reached that decision. He also owes it all to 3 On Your Side for helping out and getting involved.

"Yeah, I called my wife as soon as I got a chance and she was very happy," Degray said smiling. 

United Healthcare was great to work with and 3 On Your Side certainly appreciates their decision to pay the out-of-network bill.

