Tuesday, May 9

The beautiful chaos behind mom and daughter owned business

We get a rare glimpse inside the kitchen at The Tamale Store, one of the busiest mom and daughter owned businesses in the Valley, just in time for Mother's Day. It's organized chaos in the back, where the magic happens! The Castillo and Pimienta family show us what it takes to prep for one of their busiest days of the year, as their costumer's flock to round out their Mother’s Day menus with delicious, home-made tamales. We also learn the secret behind staying in business and working with family for all of these years.

For more information, visit: http://www.thetamalestore.com/

The Tamale Store

13046 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix AZ

602-435-2604

Cave Creek Road & Cactus--North past Sweetwater on the West Side

Mesa kindergarteners connect with seniors

The "Art of Neighboring" program at Jefferson Elementary school in Mesa has kindergarteners walking over to the Fellowship Square home in Mesa, singing with the residents, making paper flowers with them and more.

The students, for the past few months, have been sending well wishes and holiday projects to the seniors and hospice patients living at the community and surrounding communities. The senior residents of the non-profit assisted living facility are hosting the students and have been making flowers and will be presenting them to the children. Daisy, a pet therapy hospice dog, will be walking with the students to visit the seniors.

Family Comfort Hospice and Palliative Care, which has clients at Fellowship Square-Mesa, is coordinating the effort. It is based on "The Art of Neighboring", a popular book and movement that began when 21 churches in Arvada, Colorado united to start a neighboring movement in their community. The movement has spread; to date, more than 1,000 churches are using the Art of Neighboring resources.

For more information on volunteering with Family Comfort Hospice and Palliative Care, “Art of the Neighboring," program, visit: https://www.volunteermatch.org/search/opp2655162.jsp

For more information on Art of the Neighboring," visit: https://www.artofneighboring.com/

Swim safety: Key tips to protecting your children around water and things to consider before signing up your kiddos

Tips viewers should remember to stay safe in the water

1) Establish a 1:3 swimmer to non-swimmer ratio.

Whether you're with children or with a group of adults, it's critical to ensure you limit the amount of non-swimmers you have in a group.

Having a 1 to 3 ratio of swimmers to non-swimmers will directly impact your ability to better supervise each non-swimmer.

2) Follow a 25:10 rule.

This is the most important rule we have at Life Time.

If someone cannot swim 25 meters continuously without assistance, ensure that an adult who can swim is within 10 feet of them at all times.

3) Maintain visual contact.

Keeping an eye on your friends, family or kids is the easiest way to ensure their safety.

A lifeguard may not always be on duty at your pool, and even if they are, lifeguards are no substitute for maintaining visual contact and close proximity to your group.

4) Take breaks at least every two hours.

Rest, rehydrate and reapply sunscreen before returning to the water for more fun.

Heat, UV rays, and dehydration can cause all sorts of physical problems, even if your activity level is very low.

5) Get CPR certified - In case an emergency does occur, knowing how to perform CPR can save a life.



6) Wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket (not air-filled floaties!) and Know to reach for a pole or line that has been thrown out if you're struggling in the water (lakes)

7) Teach Safety Basics such as

*Do not run by the pool

* Do not go into the water without an adult nearby

* Always have a Meeting Place

8) Invest in Swim Lessons, which we will cover extensively in the next segment

Swim Lessons

1) The younger children are when they start swimming, the more likely they'll excel and become confident in the water.

2) At Life Time, we offer swim lessons with an interactive instructional approach.

3) We utilize a warm water, zero-depth entry, in-pool benches, islands and floatation tools that help children transition from instructor support to independent movement.

4) Children love to swim, and it's one of the most important lessons they can learn in life. Swimming lessons teach children self-confidence, encourage physical fitness and cut the risk of drowning

5) Our team is a year-round competitive swim team offering high quality professional coaching and technique instruction for all age group members of Life Time.

6) The goal of our team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve their swimming skills and achieve success at his or her level of ability, from novice to international competitor.

7) Be part of the team. Open to all abilities and ages 5+, our Swim Team offers weekly practices, specialized training, regular competitions, and the chance to win awards. Tryouts may be required.



For more information visit, Life Time Fitness: https://www.lifetimefitness.com/en.html

Netflix show raises teen suicide concerns

It seems everybody is talking about the show "13 Reasons" on Netflix, which was just picked up for its 2nd season. The show's story line revolves around a young girl's suicide - and some parents are worried their kids might see it as glamourizing teen suicide. Teen Lifeline experts are here to help us understand these issues.

For more information, visit: www.teenlifeline.org

Here are resources for educators and parents for tips on watching, "13 Reasons."

https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources/school-safety-and-crisis/preventing-youth-suicide/13-reasons-why-netflix-series-considerations-for-educators

https://www.save.org/blog/tips-watching-new-netflix-series-13-reasons/

AAWL summer camps open for registration

Registration is open for AAWL summer camps, and they're demonstrating a few of the fun activities that are part of the "Jr. Vet Camp."

Camps begin in June and run through the end of July.

Registration is currently open at aawl.org/summer-camp

All camps take place at the shelter's education center: 15 N. 40th Pl. in Phoenix.

AAWL's summer camps are one-week programs suited for kids as young as 6 and old as 17.

CSI: Critter Sleuths and Investigators (ages 6-8 and 9-12)

Pet Purrfessions (ages 9-12)

Camp Vet Basic (ages 12 to 17)

Camp Vet Advanced (ages 12 to 17)

Junior Animal Keepers (ages 12 to 17)

For registration and information, visit: www.aawl.org/summer-camp

Arizona Animal Welfare League

25 N. 40th St., Phoenix

(602) 273-6852

Mom-osas, merriment, and a chance to win gold!

Nothing says Mother's Day like a great brunch. Tanzy at the Scottsdale Quarter joins us with their special plans for Sunday.

This special brunch buffet will be offered starting at $12 for kids 12 years or younger, and $48 for adults.

If you really want to spoil mom, make it a trio for just $14 extra and enjoy Tanzy's featured "Mom-Osa". Indulge in a glass of exquisite champagne partnered with fresh juices, purees, and great garnishes.

Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with happy hour and dinner served daily from 4:00 p.m. to close.

As if Tansy’s brunch wasn't decadent enough, the special mom in your life can enter for a chance to win a handmade rose preserved in 24k Gold.

Two lucky mothers will walk away with a Gold Rose made in London by the Luxury Company Gold Genie. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or to win. Just enter via Facebook or on Mother's Day at Tanzy Restaurant.

For more information, visit: www.tanzyrestaurant.com/scottsdale/

Stuffed "Decadent" French Toast Recipe

Step 1

2 Slices Brioche, sliced ¾" thick

4 Ounces (w) Whipped Mascarpone-Cream Cheese

6 Ounces (v) French Toast Batter

4 Ounces Toasted Corn Flakes, crushed

Step 2

½ Ounce (v) Clarified Butter

Step 3

4 Ounces (w) Mixed Market Berry Compote

2 Teaspoons Confectioner Sugar, sifted

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Maple Syrup

Process

1. Slice the brioche ¾" thick and allow to sit out uncovered. The harder the bread is, the less soggy it will get once soaked in the batter. Spread 4 ounces of the whipped mascarpone-cream cheese onto a slice of brioche. Top with another slice of brioche and press down firmly. Place into freezer for 15-30 minutes. Arrange the stuffed brioche into a large baking pan. Pour the French toast batter over the bread and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or preferably overnight. In the morning, turn the slices carefully with a wide spatula to redistribute the batter. Let sit for a few minutes. Place toasted corn flakes mixture into a large mixing bowl and crush with hands (should be the sized of oats) Heat a flat-top griddle to 400'F.

2. Spread clarified butter in a thin layer and cook the French toast for 2 minutes on each side, until golden brown and just warm at the center, only turning once. Place in a 350'F oven for 2-3 minutes to warm the center through.

3. Transfer to warm serving plates, place mixed market berry compote at an angle over the toast. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and spoon vanilla maple syrup in a circle around the French toast.

4. Serve immediately.

Whipped Mascarpone-Cream Cheese Filling

(Prep)

Yield 2 QUARTS

Tools Mixing Bowl, Wire Whisk, Measuring Cups, Measuring Spoons, Scale

Shelf Life 3 Days

Ingredients

Step # Amount Measurement Ingredient Name

Step 1 32 Ounces Mascarpone Cheese, softened

32 Ounces Cream Cheese, softened

Step 2 1 Cup Heavy Cream

4 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract

½ Cup Confectioner Sugar

2 Tablespoons Lemon Zest, minced

Process

1. Combine softened cream cheese and mascarpone cheese. Whisk until smooth.

2. Add remaining ingredients and whisk until incorporated. Place into a pastry bag and reserve in fridge until needed.

3. When ready to fill French Toast, remove from fridge and let rest at room temperature for 15 minutes to soften.

Tanzy Restaurant

Next door to iPic

Scottsdale Quarter

(480) 483-3255

Spring Allergies

If it seems like your kids are constantly sneezing or wheezing this time of year, there is a reason. As the temperature rises here in the Valley, often times the air quality declines. This is especially true for kids under the age of six, whose lungs are not fully formed yet. Dr. Sheena Banerjee of AllKids Urgent Care is her with tips on what you can do at home and when to call the doc.

We have seen an increase in itchy eyes and noses, skin eczema and wheezing in the past month at AllKids Urgent Care!

What is pollen count? Why does pollen count increase this time of the year?

Pollen count is number of grains of pollen in the air in a set period of time.

We live in the southwest where we have very low humidity and at this time of the year, the winds are high. This makes it easy for pollen to rise and get airborne. Pollen counts are highest in the afternoon when it is the hottest part of the day.

I looked at the Pollen Report for Phoenix and we have high levels of tree pollen and moderate levels of grass pollen at this time. As soon as levels go beyond moderate, the incidence of allergy symptoms increase. So, no wonder we are seeing a lot more children with hay fever, allergic conjunctivitis, skin eczema and asthma exacerbations.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has these recommendations on what can parents do to help reduce the allergy symptoms:

Prevention is always better than cure! Some of the preventive measures that could help are,

close windows and doors and keep the AC on. Make sure AC filters are kept clean.

remain indoors when grass is being mowed.

after children come home from playing outside, have them take a shower so pollen can be washed off

even if allergy tests show no reaction to pets at home, remember pets go outside and bring back pollen on their fur!! We need to be aware of it. It’s a decision every family has to make.

For skin eczema, use long sleeved clothes and sleepwear, soaps without scents, laundry detergents without dyes and perfumes.

Are there any OTC meds for allergies?

First see your PCP (Primary Care Provider) to determine the diagnosis.

For mild allergies, one may use OTC meds.

For allergic conjunctivitis, cold compresses, soothing eye drops, anti-histamines by mouth.

For children over the age of 2 years with hay fever, there are non-drowsy generic anti- histamines that can be tried like Loratidine or Cetirizine

For skin eczema, soothing creams and ointments and mild steroid ointments can be used. However, if symptoms persist beyond 2 weeks, please see your PCP.

Can a child outgrow their allergies?

Allergies happen when your immune system reacts with allergens. By reducing this interaction, your symptoms can be reduced and in a few cases, you can also outgrow it.

For more information, visit: http://mysickkid.com/

AllKids Urgent Care Locations:

AllKids Urgent Care Mesa Pediatric Urgent Care

10720 E. Southern Ave. #112A

Mesa, AZ 85209

480-633-1111

AllKids Urgent Care Gilbert Pediatric Urgent Care

1430 N. Cooper Rd. #101

Gilbert, AZ 85233