The bus for a time blocked the HOV lane at EB I-10 at the Loop 202 (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

Drivers assisted with DPS to push a Valley Metro bus out of the roadway. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

Some drivers pushed the disabled bus out of the roadway at the mini stack. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

Our Penguin Air & Plumbing News Chopper caught drivers pushing a disabled Valley Metro bus off the roadway at the eastbound I-10 and Loop 202 mini stack Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say at around 6:25 a.m., a Valley Metro bus with no passengers stalled on eastbound I-10 to eastbound SR-202 HOV ramp.

DPS officials say the bus was pushed out of the roadway after 6:45 a.m.

The bus was later taken away by a mechanic and tow truck on scene.

No injuries were reported.

I-10 eastbound to L-202 EB: HOV ramp is blocked by a disabled bus. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/yQiEScy0KJ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2017

Drivers stuck at I-10 EB/Loop 202 ramp at mini-stack joining forces to PUSH THE BUS out of the way. WOW! Teamwork! pic.twitter.com/E8AhfonuDB — CBS 5 News (@CBS5AZ) May 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.