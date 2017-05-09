Arizona tribal casino gambling revenue up by 4.2 percent

The Arizona Department of Gaming says contributions to the state from tribal gambling revenue will be about $25 million for the quarter that ended on March 31.

That's about a 4.2 percent increase when compared with the same quarter in the 2016 fiscal year.

Department of Gaming director Daniel Bergin said Monday that after a few down quarters, the latest quarter's upswing hopefully is the start of a positive trend.

Nearly $12.5 million will go to Arizona's Instructional Improvement Fund for education. More than $6.2 million will go to support trauma and emergency services.

Other funding is used for the department's operating costs, state tourism and wildlife conservation.

Tribes with Class III casinos contribute 1 percent to 8 percent of gross gambling revenue to the state, cities, towns and counties.

