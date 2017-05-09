Rain, snow, cooler conditions return to Arizona

Just after the ASU graduation ceremonies ended, rain arrived in the area.(SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

While the calendar says May, the weather conditions Tuesday felt more like December.

Rain arrived in the Valley late Monday evening, bringing rain, cloudy and cooler conditions to the area.

Our AZ Family meteorologists say the storm system brought rain Tuesday morning and will continue to bring the chance of thunderstorms in the valley Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix has a 40% chance to see some rain, but the best action will be in the mountains of northern Arizona and in western Arizona.

[Raw video: May snow falling in Flagstaff]

Showers will be scattered and light throughout the day and lingering through Wednesday morning.

After ASU graduation ceremonies ended Monday night, rain was coming down at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

While rain made it's way to the Valley, snow made an appearance in other parts of Arizona.

ADOT cameras caught snow flurries on the I-40, just west of Flagstaff.

The Arizona Snowbowl webcam also showed footage of snow falling in their resort.

The snow even made an appearance at Northern Arizona University. NAU posted the video of snow falling on their social media pages.

SNOW! Check out the spring snow falling in Flagstaff this morning. Video from Matt Young. #azwx #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/C7xO6Eqt2Q — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) May 9, 2017

You know it's Finals Week when ???? pic.twitter.com/UiemMN3Bh4 — NAU (@NAU) May 9, 2017

Snow flurries on I-40 just west of Flagstaff. pic.twitter.com/VKiM6rh2BS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2017

It smells so good outside! Active day in mountains, with more rain in the valley this afternoon. #azwx #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/gTumeTEP0f — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) May 9, 2017

Marginal risk for strong t-storms in NE portions of #Arizona, according to today's convective outlook just issued by the SPC. #azwx pic.twitter.com/STRCJq9jzv — aprilwarnecke (@aprilwarnecke) May 9, 2017

So what are we looking at for the rest of this evening into tomorrow? Check out this latest radar forecast. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/DN6j0VbC46 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 9, 2017

Wet roads in Prescott Valley on SR 69. Plan a little extra time this morning for your commute. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/jeBZlnOzBd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2017

4:55am Get ready for a rude awakening Winslow! Strong storm packing wind, hail and lightning heading your way. #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/1szkpxpcFY — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) May 9, 2017

