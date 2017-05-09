Rain, snow, cooler conditions return to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
While the calendar says May, the weather conditions Tuesday felt more like December.
Rain arrived in the Valley late Monday evening, bringing rain, cloudy and cooler conditions to the area.
Our AZ Family meteorologists say the storm system brought rain Tuesday morning and will continue to bring the chance of thunderstorms in the valley Tuesday afternoon.
Phoenix has a 40% chance to see some rain, but the best action will be in the mountains of northern Arizona and in western Arizona.
[Raw video: May snow falling in Flagstaff]
Showers will be scattered and light throughout the day and lingering through Wednesday morning.
After ASU graduation ceremonies ended Monday night, rain was coming down at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.
While rain made it's way to the Valley, snow made an appearance in other parts of Arizona.
ADOT cameras caught snow flurries on the I-40, just west of Flagstaff.
The Arizona Snowbowl webcam also showed footage of snow falling in their resort.
The snow even made an appearance at Northern Arizona University. NAU posted the video of snow falling on their social media pages.
