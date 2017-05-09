Rain returns to the Valley

The rain arrived to the Valley Monday evening, bringing cooler, cloudy, and wetter conditions in the area.

Our AZ Family meteorologists say the storm system brought rain Tuesday morning and will continue to bring the chance for thunderstorms in the valley Tuesday afternoon.

Phoenix has a 40% chance to see some rain, but the best action will be in the mountains of northern Arizona and in western Arizona.

Showers will be scattered and light through out the day and lingering through Wednesday morning.

After ASU graduation ceremonies ended Monday night, rain was coming down at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

Marginal risk for strong t-storms in NE portions of #Arizona, according to today's convective outlook just issued by the SPC. #azwx pic.twitter.com/STRCJq9jzv — aprilwarnecke (@aprilwarnecke) May 9, 2017

So what are we looking at for the rest of this evening into tomorrow? Check out this latest radar forecast. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/DN6j0VbC46 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 9, 2017

Wet roads in Prescott Valley on SR 69. Plan a little extra time this morning for your commute. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/jeBZlnOzBd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 9, 2017

4:55am Get ready for a rude awakening Winslow! Strong storm packing wind, hail and lightning heading your way. #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/1szkpxpcFY — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) May 9, 2017

