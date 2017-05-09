Suspect shot by police in Mesa

A suspect was shot by police in Mesa.

It happened at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday in a residential area near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

VIDEO: media staging area near 9th Ave and Sirrine. Lincoln Elementary to be closed for at least part of the morning. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/GvLIf9vUfl — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 9, 2017

Officer involved shooting near Mesa Drive and Southern. 1 suspect taken to the hospital. No officers hurt. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/H5lD2Nr1Cn — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 9, 2017

Lincoln elementary (930 S Sirrine) won't start school on time due to PD situation in area. Stay tuned for further info. Closed for now. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 9, 2017

OIS near 800 S Sirrine. PIO en route. All officers okay. One suspect transported to hospital. 9th Ave and Sirrine for media staging. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 9, 2017

