Bomb threat suspect shot by police outside Mesa Home

A male suspect who was threatening to light a bomb was shot by police outside a home early Tuesday morning.

It happened at approximately 4:30 near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive.

"Officers responded to an order of protection violation call at a home near 800 S Sirrine," Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department said in an email. "The caller stated a male suspect was on scene threatening to light a bomb."

Responding officers located the suspect and during their contact perceived an imminent threat and the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is still active as an unknown device was located.

Lincoln Elementary School was temporarily closed and any arriving students will be placed in a modified lockdown until further notice.

VIDEO: media staging area near 9th Ave and Sirrine. Lincoln Elementary to be closed for at least part of the morning. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/GvLIf9vUfl — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 9, 2017

Officer involved shooting near Mesa Drive and Southern. 1 suspect taken to the hospital. No officers hurt. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/H5lD2Nr1Cn — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 9, 2017

Lincoln elementary (930 S Sirrine) won't start school on time due to PD situation in area. Stay tuned for further info. Closed for now. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 9, 2017

OIS near 800 S Sirrine. PIO en route. All officers okay. One suspect transported to hospital. 9th Ave and Sirrine for media staging. — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 9, 2017

