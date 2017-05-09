Bomb threat suspect shot by police outside Mesa Home

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A male suspect who was threatening to light a bomb was shot by police outside a home early Tuesday morning.

It happened at approximately 4:30 near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive.

"Officers responded to an order of protection violation call at a home near 800 S Sirrine," Nik Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department said in an email. "The caller stated a male suspect was on scene threatening to light a bomb."

Responding officers located the suspect and during their contact perceived an imminent threat and the suspect was shot.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is still active as an unknown device was located.

Lincoln Elementary School was temporarily closed and any arriving students will be placed in a modified lockdown until further notice.

