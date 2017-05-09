Thousands enjoy ASU commencement under mostly dry skies

About 5,200 students, and thousands of their relatives and friends, gathered in Sun Devil stadium for the 2017 commencement ceremony. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz hailed Arizona State University as the nation's "largest and most innovative" university Monday night during the 2017 commencement ceremony.

The billionaire businessman said ASU graduates were part of the "best-prepared generation in the history of our country." He urged the roughly 5,200 students assembled inside Sun Devil Stadium to summon their passion and curiosity, and to lead with humility.

Thousands of relatives and friends took in the sea of maroon caps and gowns under blustery but mostly dry skies. A light rain began to fall only after the stadium had mostly emptied out.

